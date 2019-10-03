|
Margaret Huston
5/10/20 - 9/27/2019
Margaret Chloe Huston (nee Hayworth) died on September 27, 2019 following a life well lived.
Margaret was born on May 10, 1920 at home in Harrisburg, OR to her parents, Joe M. and Ida B. Hayworth. She graduated from Harrisburg High school in 1937. She attended Oregon State College, where she obtained an Associate's degree in education. She married Frank Shelley Huston in 1941. The Huston's lived in Harrisburg where they raised their family. Frank worked for Moody's Hardware and Margaret was the accountant for Harrisburg School District until her retirement in 1983.
Music was Margaret's thing. She was an avid singer and keyboard player and entertained generations of people through various chorus groups, choirs, plays and operas dating back to her childhood. Margaret also played the piano at Church, Eastern Star and various Funeral homes. Margaret was voted "Outstanding Citizen of the Year" in 1987 by the Harrisburg JC's. The Huston's traveled extensively following retirement and visited numerous locations in Europe, Asia and North America.
Margaret is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joann and Tom Stewart; her daughter and her partner, Janet Holloway and Reed Singleton; her sister Annie Harper; Four Grandchildren and six Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank; her brother Richard and her brother John.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at Hayworth Winery, 92075 Powerline Rd, Coburg, OR on October 19, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. All are invited to celebrate Margaret's amazing life. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to PeaceHealth Hospice.
