Margaret K. (AKA M'ocean) Pratt
9/27/1948 - 7/18/2019
Margaret K. Pratt (aka M'ocean) passed away peacefully on July 18th, 2019 after 5 years of gracefully battling the effects of Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her two children, Miranda (Eugene) Gabriel, (Maui) and brothers Tom, John and Jerry, (Illinois.) She raised her children with love and devotion primarily in Eugene and for 8 years on Maui. She was a well loved deep tissue massage therapist and Hatha yoga instructor for 30 years. Born to Gus and Edith Pratt in Rockford, Illinois, she graduated magna cum laude from NIU and taught kindergarten and grade school for several years. She then decided to pursue a more alternative health conscious lifestyle and moved out west to Oregon. Her Italian American Catholic upbringing took new shape and she cultivated a great love of yoga and the teachings of Self Realization Fellowship. She loved to dance and sing and enjoyed the quiet wonder of nature. She was a unique, lively and lovely member of the community and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A small private service will take place at the SRF chapel at 11am on 9/8/2019.
