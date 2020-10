Margaret "Nana" LowenJanuary 19, 1946 - September 22, 2020Margaret, known as Nana to her whole family, dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a selfless woman who always made sure everyone was taken care of, raising and loving children that weren't even hers.Nana was spunky, feisty, had a great sense of humor, and always found a way to keep going and fighting even when the odds were against her. Her family mourns the loss of her presence immensely but finds comfort in knowing she has gone home to heaven to be with her Lord Jesus Christ and her dearly missed husband, Kenny.Margaret "Nana" Lowen is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren."Not gone and never forgotten."Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy