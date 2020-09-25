1/1
Margaret O. Smith
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret O. Smith
10/29/1936 - 9/16/2020
Margaret O. Smith, age 83 passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. While we will miss her dearly and will keep her in our hearts forever, we smile knowing she is with loved ones that she has truly missed for so long. Marge was a strong lady who was sweet to the core, nothing was more important to her than her family.
Marge was born on October 29, 1936 in Selmer, Tennessee to Ossie & Lona Hatch. She Married Wesley E. Smith on May 3, 1952 & together they had 3 children. Wes's service in the United States Air Force kept them moving for 10 years, living in 3 different States until they moved back to Eugene, Oregon in 1962. Marge and her Husband founded Central Print & Reprographics in 1972; they took pride in their business that remains family owned and operated to this day.
Marge was preceded in death by her Parents, Ossie & Lona Hatch; her two Sisters Faye Joelson & Goldie Vickers; her Husband, Wesley Smith; her Daughter Sheryl McCoy & Her Son, Ron Smith. She is survived by her Son & Daughter-in-Law, Don & Ronda Smith; her adopted Granddaughter & her Husband, Nicole & Shane Whitted; Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held after the first of the year.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved