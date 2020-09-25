Margaret O. Smith
10/29/1936 - 9/16/2020
Margaret O. Smith, age 83 passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. While we will miss her dearly and will keep her in our hearts forever, we smile knowing she is with loved ones that she has truly missed for so long. Marge was a strong lady who was sweet to the core, nothing was more important to her than her family.
Marge was born on October 29, 1936 in Selmer, Tennessee to Ossie & Lona Hatch. She Married Wesley E. Smith on May 3, 1952 & together they had 3 children. Wes's service in the United States Air Force kept them moving for 10 years, living in 3 different States until they moved back to Eugene, Oregon in 1962. Marge and her Husband founded Central Print & Reprographics in 1972; they took pride in their business that remains family owned and operated to this day.
Marge was preceded in death by her Parents, Ossie & Lona Hatch; her two Sisters Faye Joelson & Goldie Vickers; her Husband, Wesley Smith; her Daughter Sheryl McCoy & Her Son, Ron Smith. She is survived by her Son & Daughter-in-Law, Don & Ronda Smith; her adopted Granddaughter & her Husband, Nicole & Shane Whitted; Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held after the first of the year.
