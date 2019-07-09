|
Margaret Shannon
1922 - 2019
Margaret Shannon was born August 10, 1922 to Joseph and Julia Dumas in Ludington, Michigan. She was the oldest of 6 children and outlived her sister and 4 brothers. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Muskegon, MI in 1940, and was top in her class as well as being class president.
She married Vern Shannon in 1944 in Grand Rapids, MI and together they raised three children. By 1958 the youngest was in school and Margaret resumed her long-deferred college education at Grand Rapids Junior College, maintaining a 4.0 grade average in her academic classes despite taking care of home and family. However, before long Vern was transferred to California and Margaret again had to abandon college. She accepted her new circumstances and lived a life of quiet excellence serving as clerk for the LA School Board until her retirement in 1983.
Retirement brought another transition, this time a long anticipated move to Big Bear City into a little house that they had begun planning and building 15 years earlier. It was a happy time for Margaret and Vern, marred only by the loss of their grandson, Mark, from a cerebral hemorrhage. During retirement Margaret worked part time and spent many hours helping out at St. Joseph Catholic Church until Vern got sick with cancer. Following a hard-fought battle with the disease, Vern succumbed on December 18, 1990.
Margaret lived her remaining years in widowhood, moving to Oregon in 1994, where she soon became active in parish life at St. Alice. Margaret is survived by her three children, Gary, Kathleen, and Nancy; 7 grand children; and 11 great grand children.
As we mourn the passing of Margaret Shannon, we mourn, not only the loss of a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, but of another person who exemplified the reason we call hers the greatest generation.
Funeral Mass will be at St. Peter Catholic Church, Eugene, OR on Friday, July 12th at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, consider a small donation to the Pete Moore Hospice House of Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 9, 2019