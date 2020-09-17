Margaret "Peggy" Williams
2/12/1920 - 8/24/2020
After years of birthday parties, this last February party was especially meaningful as it was a milestone Peggy Williams very proudly anticipated! Turning 100, she would say, is not for the weak! Born February 12, 1920, Peggy Williams passed away August 24, 2020.
Peggy was born Margaret Hannah Wonderly on February 12, 1920 in Chester, Pennsylvania, the youngest of five children. Her mother died when Peggy was three years old. Peggy met her husband-to-be, Paul Eugene (Gene) Williams while on a trip to Indiana, they were married July 20, 1940 in Chester, Pennsylvania.
In 1946 with her husband, and two young children, the family packed up a truck and moved to Oregon. Although she was very homesick Peggy adjusted to her surroundings, had another daughter, and became very involved in her new community serving as president of Bethel Community Club, an active member of Bethel Christian Church, a Girl Scout leader, a 4-H leader and volunteered as a teacher's aide for many years.
Peggy loved reading mysteries, working jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and playing Yahtzee. Peggy has lived independently at Evergreen Meadows since her husband passed away in 2013. She blossomed in the environment and became the self-appointed "greeter" to new neighbors, loved baking cakes and quick breads to share at the clubhouse, as well as knitting dish cloths for family and members of her retirement community.
Peggy is survived by her three children, Thaya M. Howard (Stan) of Casa Grande, AZ, Paul L. Williams (Janet) and Ruth A. Perrott (Rick) of Eugene, six grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. One grandson preceded her in death.
A family graveside service is planned.
