Margaretta (Compton) Schwarz
9/12/23 - 8/19/19
Margaretta Westbrook Schwarz (Compton) of Eugene, Oregon passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 19, 2019 in her apartment at Sheldon Park. Margaretta (Peggy) was born on September 12, 1923 in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph Wilbur and Norma Hornbeck Compton . She was 95.
She is survived by her son, Terrence J. Shugrue and his wife Kathleen of Eugene, Oregon. Her step daughter is Diane Shugrue Gallagher and Peg's step-grandchildren are Claire, Maura, Katherine, and Bill Gallagher. Her nieces and nephews Sue Dunbar (Pete), Bill Compton (Karen) and Stephen Compton (Donna), and the late Jacqueline Compton and David Compton. Her late husband Robbie's niece Carol Lagan Schalm, whom he adored. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
Peggy graduated from Springfield HS (PA) in 1941 and was known as 'Compy' and was one of the 'Golden Girls' (Irma, Honey, Mickey, & Betty) and remained friends for over the next 60 years. Peg worked for Carrier Air Conditioning upon graduation. She moved to Arizona and Calif for a short time before moving back east where she met her first husband Dwyer. They were married in 1953 and lived in Forrest Hills, NY and Fresh Meadows, NY. They later divorced and she and her son moved to Briarwood, NY where she worked as a legal secretary for judges in the Queens Supreme Courthouse. She was a single-mom who managed to send her son to summer camp (Camp Alvernia - Long Island, NY), private high school (Archbishop Molloy ) and private college (Syracuse University).
She met the love of her life and her prince in shining armor, Robert T. Schwarz, while working at the Queens courthouse. He was an Officer of the Court. Peg and Robbie married July 1, 1973 and spent the next 40 years together in-separable. Robbie moved Peggy to Stratford, CT to a custom new home on a golf course. Later while vacationing in the Carolinas they bought property on a golf course on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Peggy helped design their dream home on the 10th fairway in Hilton Head Plantation where they lived happily for the next 30 years. When they weren't on the links they were traveling west to visit their son and daughter-in-law on the west coast, traveling to Boston to visit her step-daughter and grand kids, visiting her nieces and their families in Penn., or they were on a cruise to many exotic destinations. Robbie passed away in 2013 and Peggy moved to Eugene to be close to her son and daughter-in-law.
In addition to loving Robbie and her family she was a passionate NY Jet fan, NY Giant fan, and any team from Philadelphia. She was also a devoted NY Mets fan from the early 60's and would often go to Shea Stadium with her son. She was an avid reader and often did the Sunday NY Times crossword puzzle with an ink pen.
She looked forward to her weekly dinners with her son at Willie's in Springfield (Moses & Willie) and The Olive Garden in Eugene (Matt, Bradley, Aaron, & Nicole).
She was preceded in death by her husband Robbie Schwarz, first husband Dwyer Shugrue, brother William Compton, sister-in-law Audrey Compton, sister-in-law Mildred Husted, step-son Richard Shugrue, niece Jacqueline Compton, and nephew David Compton.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sheldon Park and Serenity Hospice for their care over the past few years.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Andreason's of Springfield, Oregon and Island Funeral Home of Hilton Head, South Carolina where she will be interned at St. Francis By the Sea next to Robbie. There will be a private service for the family.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019