Margery Church
02/02/1925 - 06/27/2020
Margery Anne Church was born February 2, 1925 in Scio, Oregon, the second of three children of Edward and Freda Krebs. Her childhood was marked by the Great Depression but she grew up happy while her family moved around Oregon from Hood River to the the Willamette Valley. Eventually, they bought a farm on Nixon Road near Harrisburg and she spent most of her growing up years there, without running water or electricity, graduating from Harrisburg High in 1943.
She completed secretarial school in Eugene and worked for an optometrist until she married Roy Church in December,1947.
The couple started their life together in McMinnville where Roy found work. After their first two children were born, they moved back to Eugene and then Springfield, where they purchased a half-finished house that Roy completed while the growing family lived there.
In 1960, the family moved to Junction City where they put down strong roots. Margie gardened like a true child of the Depression, canning and freezing much of what she grew. She became a dedicated and cheerful member of the United Methodist Church, contributing many hours in service there over the next fifty-five years. In 1963, she took a part-time job in the elementary school cafeteria at lunch-time, and before long was offered a position as school secretary, transferring to Oaklea Middle School when it was opened. She worked for Junction City Public Schools for twenty years.
In 1990, she and Roy decided to spend a year RVing, but they loved it so much that they kept going for seven more years. When their travel bug faded, they built a house in Junction City and resumed their lives there.
Roy died in 2006. A few years later, when gardening was no longer enjoyable, Margie moved to Albany and then, in 2016, to Milwaukie to be nearer her children.
On June 25, she was seriously injured when she collapsed in her apartment. Margie passed away on June 27 at her daughter's home. She is survived by her three children, Nancy, Larry and Brad, as well as eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her dear sister, Loette Pierron of Corvallis.
Margie treasured her family and friends. She placed value on loyalty, keeping an open mind, and treating everyone equally and with kindness.
Gifts in memoriam can be directed to Junction City United Methodist Church.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy