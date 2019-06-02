|
Margie Skochenko of Eugene, Oregon, passed peacefully on May 19th, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born on July 13th, 1937 in Pe Ell, Washington to Andy and Josephine Adamsey.
Margery Lynn Skochenko
July 13, 1937 -
May 19, 2019
Margie was an artist, owned and operated The House of Tole, a gift & painting studio in Springfield for 20 years where she taught painting classes. She loved sports of all kinds, she competed in roller-skating in her youth, played softball, snow skied, was in a bowling league, and was an avid golfer. Her golfing led to designing tournament themes while in Palm Desert with friends. Margie was a servant at heart, using her home to host events, spent years donating her time & creative talents to raising funds for various charities including The Festival of Trees & Relief Nursery. She graduated from Springfield High School & was at the heart of the reunion events. She was involved in Scouts with her kids & family summers were spent camping and fishing with cousins and friends.
Margie is survived by George, her husband of 62 years, her children Kelli Bollig, Jeff Skochenko, Kristi Moffitt, sister Donna Bienert, & grandchildren Alexandra Sederstrom, Andrew & William Moffitt. A gathering of friends & family will be planned later in July.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019