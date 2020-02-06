|
|
Margrethe Winbigler
January 31, 1928 - January 31, 2020
Margrethe (Peggy) June Dawe (Winbigler) January 31, 1928-January 31, 2020. Peggy was born on January 31, 1928 to Glen Dawe and Gertrude Ness in Sidney Montana. She met the love of her life, Thomas D. Winbigler, in Caldwell Idaho at the College of Idaho their freshman year, 1946. They married on June 25, 1950 and celebrated 68 years of marriage upon Tom passing away on Feb. 2, 2018. They have four daughters, Lynne Anderson (OR), Lesley Jenkins (Canada), Janice Buchanan (WA) and JoLeigh Thornburg (WA). Peggy had grandchildren, Bert Jenkins (CA) Rebecca Hogie (TX) Hannah Tofte (WA) Bryce Tofte (WA) and Tom Anderson (OR).
Peggy was a dedicated and much loved elementary school teacher for more than 30 years. She was involved in many civic organizations to give back to her community. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, Eastern Star, P.E.O., Delta Kappa Gamma and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Her family gives praises to the Lore for giving her 92 years of life and send her off with love. A celebration of life will be scheduled for later this Spring. In lieu of flowers, Peggy's family would appreciate a donation sent to Elderhealth and Living Memory Village in her memory, 382 58th Ave. Springfield, Oregon 97478-7623.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020