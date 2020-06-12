Marguerite "Peggy" Salm
January 4, 1925 - May 31, 2020
Marguerite Helen Gosselin Salm ("Peggy") passed away on May 31, 2020, in Eugene, at the age of 95. Of French Canadian ancestry, she was born January 4, 1925, in Waterville, Maine, the eldest of three daughters of Hilaire Gosselin and Helene Fleury.
She was bilingual in French and English and in 1943 at the age of 18 joined the war effort by becoming a translator and typist for the US Signal Corps in Washington D.C., and later for the French and Belgian Embassies. While there she met and married Joseph Salm in 1947 and they spent the next twenty years in Italy, Egypt, England, and Lebanon, during his career with the US government and private industry. Returning to America in 1968 the family chose the northwest as its new home and settled in Eugene, where she lived happily for fifty years. During that time she worked as Film Programmer at the University of Oregon library and for leisure thoroughly enjoyed playing bridge with friends.
Peggy Salm was preceded in death by Joseph in 1998, and is survived by her three sons: George of Greenville, Maine, Rene of Eugene, and Ben of Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.