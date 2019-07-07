|
|
Maria DenOuden
1927 - 2019
Maria (Sis) A. DenOuden passed away on June 25, 2019 in Eugene. Sis was born on July 28, 1927 in Schijndel, the Netherlands to Adrianna Vugts and Johannes Van Rooij. One of five children, she grew up in this small Dutch town. After enduring the early 1940s in Nazi occupied Holland, she met her future husband Adrian (Ed) at the yearly carnival in Schijndel. They shared their first kiss under a windmill near Sis's home and were married on May 28, 1953. Within six weeks they boarded a ship to immigrate; first to Canada, then moving to Wisconsin and on to Los Angeles, California. While living in California Ed and Sis went on frequent camping trips to the Pacific Northwest in a trailer that Ed built. It was during these trips that they determined that Oregon's Willamette Valley was their place. Sis and Ed, along with their three children, moved to Eugene in 1963 where they settled down and added two more children to the family.
After her children were grown, Sis worked as a "demo lady" in various local stores. She loved it and was great at it, charming all with her Dutch accent and beautiful smile. Her earnings were spent on frequent trips back home to Holland to see her mother and sisters, Tineke and Jeanne, and brothers, Lambert and Jan. Sis enjoyed going on cruises with Ed, spending time with her family, and any sort of social event. She was an amazing mother and oma and will be greatly Mmissed.
Sis is survived by her five children; John, Eddy, Margaret, Ken, and Bob as well as five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved Ed in December.
Donations in her name can be made to Greenhill Humane Society and Meals on Wheels.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held at St Mary Catholic Church in Eugene on Wednesday, July 10 at 11:30am followed by Mass at 12:15pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 7, 2019