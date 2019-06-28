Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mariah Peevers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mariah Peevers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mariah Peevers Obituary


Mariah Peevers
December 5, 1989 -
June 18, 2019

Mariah Peevers passed away on June 18, 2019, in Spring Creek, Nevada. She was 29.

Mariah Peevers was born on December 5, 1989, in Carson City, Nevada. She attended schools in Elko, Nevada; Pocatello, Idaho; and Spring Creek, Nevada, and graduated from Spring Creek High School in 2008. She received an AS Degree (Associate of Science) degree from Great Basin College in Elko in 2011.

Mariah moved to Eugene, Oregon, where she attended Lane Community College and the University of Oregon. Mariah worked for several employers in Eugene, including Dunn Garvin, The Boys and Girls Club, and Fred Meyer. Mariah had recently relocated back to Spring Creek.

Mariah was an athlete, and enjoyed swimming, skiing, cycling, hiking, and playing soccer. She played soccer competitively for both Spring Creek and North Eugene High Schools.

Mariah was a beautiful soul. She had a great deal of character and could spark a conversation with anyone. She was funny and loved to make people laugh. She loved science and math and wanted to change the world. Her laugh and smiles will be missed by the many who loved her.

Mariah is survived by her mother and stepfather, Lana and Jeff Noland of Spring Creek, and her father, Richard Peevers of Nevada City, California.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.