November 13, 1932 - August 4, 2019
Marian Crabtree, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 13, 1932, in Amidon, North Dakota, to Joseph and Celestine (Koffler) Ficker. She grew up in Eugene with her four sisters Mick, Ex, Trudy and Dot and graduated from St. Mary's High School. She married Wayne L. Crabtree the following year. They raised their four children in their River Road home of 61 years. Her life revolved around her family and her garden.
Marian enjoyed a full life with simple pleasures; gardening, cooking, and chatting around the kitchen table. Her four children were her absolute pride and joy and she delighted in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved family gatherings and holidays with her sisters' families and worked very hard to create meals and memories for them all. She was born to be a sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne; her four children, Eric (Cindy) Crabtree, Kim (Bill) Temple, and Mark Crabtree of Eugene; Kelly Crabtree and "adopted daughter" Dawn Farnsworth of Salem; her grandchildren; Ben, Danielle, Daniel, Emily, Stephanie and Molly; and great grandchildren; Joel, Natalie, Reagan, Grace, Joe, Caleb, Clive, Graham, Bennett and Everett; and sisters Trudy Garland and Dorothy Pittman. She was preceded in death by sisters Elizabeth McCullugh and Agnes Etchison and brother Joseph Ficker.
Family and friends of Marian are invited to a Celebration of Life in her garden at 1708 River Rd., from 3-5:00pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019