Marian Helen George
October 19, 1920 - February 13, 2020
Marian Helen Cardoza George, of Eugene, OR, passed away February 13, 2020 at the age of 99. A Celebration of Life will be held in August 2020; the date will be announced at a future time. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home. For the full obituary, please visit https://www.sunsethillseugene.com/obituary/Marian-Helen-George/Eugene-Oregon/1869575.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020