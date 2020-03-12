Home

Sunset Hills Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematorium
4810 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97405
(541) 342-6853
Marian Helen George


1920 - 2020
Marian Helen George Obituary
Marian Helen George
October 19, 1920 - February 13, 2020
Marian Helen Cardoza George, of Eugene, OR, passed away February 13, 2020 at the age of 99. A Celebration of Life will be held in August 2020; the date will be announced at a future time. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home. For the full obituary, please visit https://www.sunsethillseugene.com/obituary/Marian-Helen-George/Eugene-Oregon/1869575.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
