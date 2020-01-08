|
Marian McDow
27/04/1923 - 14/11/2019
On Thursday the 14th of November 2019, Marian (Holton) McDow mother of three children (Diana, JoLayne and Craig) passed away at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her parents and her 4 sisters. She leaves behind her three children, four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Eleanor, Brian and Holly, two great grandchildren, Heather and Andrew and one great-greatgrandchild, Aaron, and many nieces and nephews.
Marian was born at home on the farm to George and Gertrude Holton, in Tumalo, Oregon, on April 27, 1923; the third of five girls, Hazel, Maude, Marian, Edna and Jean. The girls were initially raised on the farm. Daily chores included milking cows, feeding and caring for a number of other animals, then walking to and from school. The family later moved into town (Redmond, Oregon) where Marian graduated from high school. Marian worked as a dental assistant to Dr. Rogers after graduating from high school
Marian married Leonard McDow after meeting at a dentist's office. They then moved to Twin Falls, Idaho and from there to Springfield Oregon. After 25 years of marriage they divorced. Marian later became one of the first licensed denturists in the State of Oregon in 1977.
Marian was honored as Cub of the Year and later received the Melvin Jones Fellowship award for her enthusiastic service with the Eugene Downtown Lions Club.
Gardening, participating in the Eugene Downtown Lions Club and socializing were among Marian's favorite activities. Before she was married, she obtained her flying license being one of the first generation of women to do so. In Idaho, she belonged to a bowling league and went golfing when she had spare time.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held in April 2020 on her birthday near her birthplace.
Donations to the "Eugene Downtown Lions Club," 269 Walnut Lane, Eugene, OR 97401 in Marian's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020