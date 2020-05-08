|
Mariann Kay
05/05/1938 - 4/30/2020
Mariann Kay, loving wife and mother of three, passed away unexpectedly in Mesa, Arizona surrounded by her husband and children. Mariann was born May 5, 1938 in Yakima, Washington to Orris and Agatha (Wally) Kinne. Mariann was proud of the fact the the Kinne family were one of the pioneer families in Selah, Washington. After graduating from Selah High School in 1956, Mariann continued to Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington. During these years, she was a member of the White Pass Ski Patrol, was Miss Selah in 1956, and was a runner-up in the Miss Washington pageant in 1957.
In 1963, Mariann and her husband Richard (Dick) Kay moved from Yelm, Washington to Eugene, Oregon to raise three children, Michael (Mike), Richard (Rick), and Barbara (Barb). Eugene remained her home until her passing.
As a member of the Eugene real estate community for over 40 years, Mariann's caring personality and passion for the profession allowed her to be recognized as one of the top realtors for several years. Her extensive career provided her an opportunity to develop lasting friendships with numberous clients and colleagues.
During her time in Eugene, Mariann was active in many clubs and organizations. Some of her most passionate organizations were; The Shedd Institute for the Arts, Daisy Ducks, a host of the ECC Christmas Luncheon, and a member of the Children's Miracle Network. She was a 30-year member of the Twin Rivers Rotary Club, a two-time Paul Harris Fellowship recipient and in 1996-97 she became the first female president of the Twin Rivers Rotary Club. As a fellow Rotarian said, "As a woman in Rotary, she was a pioneer, she paved the way for many of us to follow and set the example".
She is survived by; Husband of 58 years Richard, son Michael (wife Cathy), son Richard (wife Denise), daughter Barbara, grandchildren Michelle Kay, Michael Kay, Jacob Keady, and Taylor Keady.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Instead of flowers, the Kay family asks you to support The Shedd Institute for the Arts or an organization of your choice.
