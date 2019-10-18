|
|
Marianne Woodson
October 26, 1940 - October 14, 2019
Marianne Woodson of Eugene, Oregon passed away on October 14, 2019, of respiratory failure.
She was 78 years old.
She was born in Eugene on October 26, 1940 to Steve and Wiletta Woodson. She grew up in Eugene and attended the University of Oregon and the University of Michigan, graduating from the latter with Master of Music degree in Piano Performance. She later went to work for UM's in-house radio station WUOM, rising to the level of Station Programmer.
In 1968, she married Bob Eagelston and they later moved to Evanston, Illinois where they had their son Joel. In 1974, the couple divorced and Marianne and Joel moved back to Eugene.
Marianne went back to school at the U of O and graduated several years later with a Master of Music Education. She spent the next 25 years as a Music teacher (and later Title I Coordinator) for the 4J School District, retiring in 2001. She also taught Piano at Northwest Christian University (then known as Northwest Christian College).
Starting in the late 1970s, she was also active in the Episcopal church at both St. Matthew's and St. Mary's parishes.
Survivors include her son, Joel Eagelston (Michele Bonk) of Scottsdale, Arizona, her sister, Lois Thompson (Ed) of Crofton, Maryland, and her granddaughter, Tonya Eagelston of Phoenix, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Don Woodson.
No services are planned at this time. Andreason's Cremation & Burial is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019