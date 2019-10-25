|
Marica E. Allen
5/25/1923 - 10/17/2019
Marcia E. Allen passed away quietly at her home on October 17, 2019, at the age of 96. She was born in Eugene, Oregon, on May 25, 1923, to Andrew Brund, a Danish immigrant, and Grace Marsters Brund, a native-born Oregonian.
Except for a brief time in high school, Marcia lived her entire life in the Cottage Grove area. She married her high school sweetheart, Boyd Allen, on September 19, 1941. They were both lifelong members of the Methodist Church. She began playing the piano for church when she was about 12 years old, and continued for many years. When the church purchased an organ, she learned to play it magnificently, and played for weekly services and special events until her retirement.
In addition to being active in the church for her entire life, Marcia was very involved in the community. In 1958, she went to work as a dental assistant with Dr. Dean Webb, and shortly after, with Dr. James Gant. She continued there, becoming a Certified Dental Assistant in 1968, for over 17 years. In 1975 she was hired to teach classes in dental assisting and dental hygiene at Lane Community College. Marcia became very involved with the Lane County Dental Assistants Association, and went on to become even more involved with the Oregon Dental Assistants Association, in which she held numerous offices, including President in 1977-1978. She was an Oregon delegate to 9 American Dental Assistants Association Conventions.
After retiring in 1980, she became an active member of the local historical society. She was the coordinator for research volunteers for the Cottage Grove Survey and Inventory Project for the National Historic Preservation Project. She was instrumental in preservation of the covered bridges and other structures in the area, and was a tour guide for local bus tours. The Cottage Grove Historical Society's research library is named the Marcia E. Allen Historical Society Library in her honor. Among numerous other awards, in 2011, she received the Oregon Heritage Excellence Award for her efforts toward historical preservation. She truly believed that "history that is not written down is forgotten."
Marcia and her husband Boyd had 5 children; Carol Jean, Judy (Harvey), Jim (Donna), Steve (Earleine), and Cheri (Steve). She had 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Boyd, infant daughter Carol Jean, grandson Scott, and great-granddaughter Madison.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove, OR.
