On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Marie went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She leaves behind her loving husband Hollis Marshall Hill, son Michel Hollis Hill, daughter in-law Holly Hill, daughter Susan Marie Hill Allely, son in-law Steve Allely, step son Scott Hill and step daughter Heather Hill.
Marie Alberta Day Hill Daily Hill
1924 - 2019
Marie was Born in Grants Pass Oregon to Albert and Lulu Day October 21, 1924 and grew up in Oakridge Oregon. She graduated from Oakridge High in 1942 and in 1945 she married her high school sweet heart Hollis Hill on July 4th, 1945 when he was home on leave while serving in the US Navy during WWII. They had two children. They later divorced in 1966.
After moving to Eugene, she earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Oregon in 1964. Marie taught first grade at Elmira Elementary School in the Fern Ridge School District in the 1960s, and later taught fourth grade at Delight Valley Elementary School in Cottage Grove. In the late 1970s she was a primary school substitute teacher in Lane County till she retired. She married Bill (Baldwin) Daily on December 4th 1982. Bill passed away March 20th 2002 and Marie then remarried Hollis Hill on April 24th 2003.
She was best known for her homemade Christmas cards, her blackberry jam and very dry quick wit.
Special thanks to the caring staff of River Bend Sacred Heart Hospital for their End of Life services, special thanks for the staff of Sheldon Park Assisted Living and a very special thanks to Marie's neighbor next door, Lucy Payne, who was so kind to read the Bible to Marie when her eye sight began to fail.
A Remembrance grave side gathering will be held July 13th at 2:00 pm at Sunset Hills Cemetery 4810 Willamette St in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 30, 2019