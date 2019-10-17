|
Marie Lynn Jones
1973-2019
On Thursday, September 19, 2019, Marie Lynn Jones, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away from her short fight with cancer at the age of 46. Marie was born on July 28,1973 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. On June 3, 2010, she married Tony Jones. Marie is survived by her parents, Phil and Mary Garrod, her husband Tony, her children Christina Nichols and Dylan Work and her beautiful grandchildren, brothers Carl and George, sisters Kathleen and Lisa, and her extended family of brothers and sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kendra Jo Work.
Marie was a wonderful, caring, loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family and friends very much. She loved working with her residents and co-workers at Gateway Living/Gateway Gardens for many years. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, beach trips and hiking. Besides her job, Marie's other passion was for working out and staying fit at her home away from home at the Forever Strong Performance Fitness gym. Marie's love for her family and friends was evident in everything she did. She has made a positive impact to so many lives with her smile, laugh, positivity, care and compassion and will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 at the Forever Strong Performance Fitness Gym at 5250 High Banks Road Suite 120, Springfield, OR at 1:30 PM. This event will be a pot luck.
"Forever with the Angels, always in our hearts
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019