Marilee M. Duncan
June 16, 1939 - November 11, 2019
She was born to Ben and Adeline (Winger) Nowacki in Wausau, Wisconsin. Marilee's family moved to Portland in 1942. After the war, they moved to Bend and then on to Myrtle Creek in 1946.
Marilee and her family lived in Juneau, Alaska from 1952 to 1958 where she graduated from Juneau-Douglas high school in 1957. In 1959, she moved to Corvallis. She graduated from Oregon State University with a Bachelor of Science in 1962. In 1963, she then moved to California and taught business at San Leandro High School from 1967 to 2000. During that time, she met Bruce Duncan who was also a teacher there. They were married in 1976 in Oakland, California. In 2000, Marilee moved with her husband to Eugene where she spent the rest of her days.
Marilee is survived by her brothers, Donald, Dean, and Bob Nowacki.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bruce Duncan; and brother, Rod Nowacki.
At her request, no services will be held. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019