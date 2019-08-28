|
Marilyn Dallese Calder
1937 - 2019
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 30th, 2019, at 11:00 am at Lane Memorial Gardens.
Marilyn was married for 64 years to her high school sweetheart, Dave. She met him in the 7th grade and he got her attention when he sat behind her in class and lifted her chair up repeatedly with his feet.
She excelled on the high school basketball team in Mesquite, Texas.
She was proud of her work in the Payroll Department at Sears, paying her husband's way through college and medical school all while balancing the books to the very penny.
She loved being a full time homemaker and raising her children. She loved teaching slimnastics at Sheldon Community Center where she had great friendships.
Marilyn showed how tough she was when she encountered severe and unique medical problems conquering each and every one of them.
She had everything she desired in life, a home with her husband, a fire in the fireplace, and a loving family.
All the way to the end, she took life's challenges head-on and with good humor, laughing with her husband as she was "booty scooting" across the floor to put on her legs. Life was good until the end!
She is survived by her loving family - husband, children, grandchildren and mama cat.
