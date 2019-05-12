|
It is with great love and sadness that the family of Marilyn Eileen Ballester announces her passing peacefully, at her home in Pukalani, Hawaii surrounded by her children on Saturday January 26, 2019.
Marilyn Eileen Weith Ballester
August 2, 1938 - January 26, 2019
Marilyn was born to Edward and Jessie Weith August 2, 1938 in Chicago Illinois. She received her bachelor's degree in English from Illinois State Normal University, and a Master of Arts degree in Counseling Psychology from Ohio State University. In 1970 Marilyn moved out to Eugene Oregon and took a counseling position at South Eugene High
School. During her career she held many high honors including Chairperson for counseling and Support Services. She was also responsible for developing several programs such as individualized plans for graduation, parent lecture nights, guidelines for optional education experiences, and foreign student waivers. In 1993 she was named secondary School Counselor of the Year for the state of Oregon. She retired from the school district in 1996.
In 1997, she moved to Maui Hawaii, where she became a very active volunteer. She spent many hours at the Pacific Whale Foundation and many more hours with the Kula San O'lki, she was also president of the Kula Hospital Auxiliary. She received recognition from the Congress of the US, State of Hawaii and county of Maui for outstanding volunteerism.
Marilyn loved the outdoors, she loved the wind and the sun. She loved gardening in her yard. She spent many hours on her lanai listening and feeding the birds. (Cardinals were her favorite), feeding the gecko's watermelon, reading and doing puzzles. It was her slice of heaven on this earth.
Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Robin Kennett, Kelli (Dirk) Gilliam both of Eugene. One son, Bill (Faye) Ballester of Leaburg, Oregon. A brother Allen (Glenna) Weith of Mohomet, Illinois: Six grandchildren: Derick, Ricky Lee, Rachelle, Sierra, Brodi and Levi. Five Great-grandchildren Ryder, Jordan, Maci, Aella, and Axel.
A celebration of life for Marilyn will be at a later date. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her, but remembered for the strong, loving, kind woman she was.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 12, 2019