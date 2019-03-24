|
Marilyn Howard, went peacefully to be with Jesus on Sunday, February 10th, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. Her family was by her side. Marilyn was born to George and Doris Evans, on November 9th, 1942 in the Weissert, Nebraska. When Marilyn was a teenager she moved with her family from Nebraska to Springfield, Oregon.
Marilyn was in the first graduation class at Thurston High School in 1961. Marilyn was Administrative Assistant at the University of Oregon for 20 years. Marilyn married Corky Howard on August 21st, 1993. She retired from the University of Oregon and spent most of her retirement travelling with Corky, her pets, and her Grandkids. Marilyn loved Square Dancing and was very involved with the Square Dance community. She made many lasting friendships in both her travels and square dancing.
You could always find Marilyn outside working the ground or planting flowers. She loved to be in her yard digging every chance that she got. Marilyn also did a lot of sewing and she made several of her square-dancing skirts.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother, father, older sister Jean, brother Joe, and her husband Corky. She is survived by her Sister Beverly and David Haxby, her sons Lynn and Debbie Brown, Jefre Brown and Tanya Cowan, and Tim and Melody Pinson, Her grandchildren Sarai, Kyler, Kody Brown and Tyler Pinson and Kayla Smith.
A celebration of life will be held at Emerald Square Dance Center in Springfield, Oregon, Saturday, June 8th at 1:00p.m. A potluck will follow the service.
