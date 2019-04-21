Home

Marilyn Jean (Burge) Hamilton

Marilyn Jean (Burge) Hamilton Obituary


Marilyn Jean (Burge) Hamilton
1929 - 2019

Marilyn Jean (Burge) Hamilton went home to be with her Lord on April 18, 2019. She was at her home surrounded by her family,
Marilyn was 89 years old.
Marilyn and Wendell, her beloved husband of 48 years, spent many years traveling the world, but their greatest joy was entertaining their family and friends at their home on Dexter Lake. Marilyn was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
She was an excellent homemaker and cook and passed on many of her skills and favorite recipes to her daughters and their families.
She was preceded in death by Wendell. Marilyn is survived by her brother Ron & Judy Burge and her daughters Jeannine Hamilton, Jan & Todd Kingston, grandchildren Amy & Jeff Hollenberry, Sarah & Aaron Gillette, Brandon & Maritza Hamilton, Brian & Cassi Hamilton, Megan Kingston, Micaela Kingston & Mackenzie Kingston and several great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Park Monday afternoon April 22, 2019. We will always carry you and your love of I Corinthians 13 in our hearts.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 21, 2019
