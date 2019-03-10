|
|
Marilyn Kays passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her children, on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Born in Chicago, Illinois on October 3, 1929 to Glenn and Catharine Griffith, Marilyn was the eldest of three children; she had two younger brothers, Ronald Rex Griffith and David Woods Griffith.
The Griffiths moved to Eugene, Oregon in 1934 when Marilyn's father took a position as music teacher at Eugene High School. He also soon became the choir director at the First Methodist Church. Marilyn attended public schools in Eugene, graduated from Eugene High School in 1946 and attended the University of Oregon. Always musical as a child, Marilyn played piano, violin, and sang in choirs conducted by her father, including the choir at the First Methodist Church, where she eventually met her future husband, James W. Kays. Marilyn and Jim were married on June 13, 1948 and raised seven children together, the last three of which were the children of Marilyn's brother, Rex, who with his wife, Mary, were the victims of an automobile accident in 1966.
Music was always a big part of Marilyn's life and she was very involved in the music community in Eugene. This included supporting the Eugene Symphony since its inception, serving on the board of the Symphony for three years, volunteering time and energy to Eugene Opera, supporting the Lane County Auditorium Association (LCAA) which brought the Hult Center to fruition, singing with the Women's Choral Club for many years as well as the First United Methodist Church Choir for most of her life.
Her activities included participating in many community organizations such as Lions Club Auxiliary, Junior League, PEO Chapter DH, Home Science, Phi Beta, and various book and bridge clubs throughout her life. She and Jim were lifelong members of Eugene Country Club and First United Methodist Church.
Marilyn's giving spirit and bright outlook on life endeared her to many and she shared that with all whom she came in contact with. Her many friends will miss her sunny disposition as will her family who also feel the void of her loving care.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and one brother, Ronald Rex Griffith. She is survived by her brother David Woods Griffith (Elizabeth) of Penmarc'h, France, and her seven children; James Alan Kays (Elena) of Darien, CT, Nancy Kays Read (Tom) of Eugene, Douglas Bruce Kays (Julie) of Camarillo, CA, Dr. David William Kays of Gulfport FL., Scott Tupper Griffith (Korie) of Port Townsend, WA, Holly Griffith Kays D'Arcy (Robert) of Port Townsend, and Reverend John Pettit Griffith Kays (Rebecca) of Klamath Falls, 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Friday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's honor may be made to the Eugene Symphony, Volunteers in Medicine or to KidSports.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019