Marilyn Ruth Barnhart
December 10, 1941 - July 16, 2019
Marilyn Ruth Barnhart of Springfield passed away on July 16, 2019.
She was born on December 10.1941 in Troy, Kansas, to George Mell And Alma Gladys (Jeschke) Mell. The family moved to Long Beach, California when she was 9 months old.
She married Elvis Eugene Barnhart of Springfield, Oregon, on July 31,1959.
She was preceded in death by her first daughter, Kathy Lynette at age 4.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years; daughters Lori Bacon (Brian), Cheryl Orre (Dave); Son Bradley Barnhart (Renee); Three granddaughters, and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her Sister, Mildred Sneed (John) of Blue Springs, Missouri; and brother, Robert Mell of Long Beach, California.
Marilyn's memorial service will be held at Community of Christ, 1485 Gilliam Road on Saturday, August 17 at 2:00 PM
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 22 to July 23, 2019