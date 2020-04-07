|
|
Marilynn Vaughan, Montgomery
1927 - 2020
Marilynn of Springfield was called home to be with Jesus. She was born in Denver, Co. She attended school in Seaside Oregon. She moved to Eugene to work at The Old High Leagues Theatre, dipping chocolates.
She raised her 3 children, Richard, Michael and Dena. She was proceeded in death by her 2 husbands Delmer Vaughan and Calvin Montgomery and son Michael. She had 5 grandchildren, 9 greats. She was a talented drapery Fabricator. She hosted exchange students, loved to garden, crochet, watched sports, enjoyed family/friend gatherings and helping others.
Thanks to Signature Hospice and Bayberry Commons for taking care of her!
She may now dwell in the house of the Lord forever! AMEN
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020