Mario E. Bastian
December 22, 1924 - September 23, 2019
Mario, (Grams) passed away at 94 in her home peacefully with family by her side. Married Donald Nelson August 24 1948, had three sons John (Carol) of Bend, Larry (Karen) of Lowell and Ron (Kathy) of Oakridge, They had six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Donald passed away July 7, 1983. She married Allen Bastian October 18, 1986. He passed away January 11, 2004. With a surviving grandson of Eugene. She had many accomplishments in her long life. She owned two laundromats, Oakridge Car Wash, and several apartments. She was a custodian at Oakridge High School for many years. She was very involved with her church and teaching children about her Lord Jesus. Holding clubs after school in hallway and summer time in yards, called Good News. Junior church during church service and Vacation Bible School. She volunteered two days a week in the elementary school helping children in all areas for fifteen years. The children called her GRAMS. This was her life, in lieu of flowers donations to the Youth of First Baptist Church of Oakridge where she was a long standing member. Service being held on October 12, @ 1pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2019