Marjorie Cook was born to Rex and Mary Blanche Morse in Portland, Oregon where she grew up and graduated from Grant High School. She married Ray Cook in 1941, in Newberg. They moved to Springfield in 1946. Marjorie worked for Crombie Fuel Company and later Automatic Heat as a bookkeeper and office manager. She was very involved with PTA at Mt. Vernon Grade School, Thurston Jr. High, Springfield and Thurston High Schools. She and Ray were also involved in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Later they were active members of Springfield ELKs, Ray serving as GER. After retirement, she and Ray traveled around the country with their travel trailer, and spent many winters in Arizona. She is survived by her three children: David (Diane) of Dumfires, VA; Hazel Fleck (Earl) of Vancouver, WA; and Roger (Cathy) of Pleasant Hill; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Ray died in 1993 on their 52nd wedding anniversary. After his death she traveled abroad several times with a friend of many years. Death was due to old age.
Marjorie Cook
1916 - 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 31, 2019