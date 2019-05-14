|
Marjorie Hislop Marjorie Phelon Hislop passed away peacefully on April 12th, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born to Richard and Mildred (Egan) Phelon on May 19th, 1931 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
On May 14th, 1955 she married Richard Walter Hislop in West Suffield, Connecticut. Together they raised two sons and two daughters. In 1973 she earned a B.A. from Virginia Intermont College. Richard's career as a teacher and school administrator took them to New Hampshire, Virginia, and Washington. Marjorie worked as book keeper at Orcas Power & Light Cooperative and for Lane Electric Company. After Richard passed away in 1988 Marjorie dedicated herself to volunteering at OASIS, the Barger Clinic, Petersen Barn, Campbell Center, and Bethesda Lutheran Church Clothes Closet. Marge enjoyed tending to her rose bushes in her yard and going to the pool most every morning.
She is lovingly remembered by her children Claire Sciacca and her husband Bob, Walt Hislop and wife Susan Beall, Wendy Brown and husband Morgan, and Mark Hislop and wife Alynn. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren (Benjamin, Matthew, Caterina, Joshua, Becky, and Richard) and 1 great grandchild (Ava Joy). She is predeceased by her husband Richard and grandson Richard.
Her funeral service will be held at Bethesda Lutheran Church at 4445 Royal Ave, Eugene, OR 97402 at 2 PM on Wednesday May 15th, 2019.
Please consider making a donation to one of the organizations she volunteered with in lieu of flowers.
