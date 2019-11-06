|
Marjorie I. "Marj" Strupp
12/30/1920 - 10/31/2019
Marjorie was born December 30, 1920 at Starvation Point, Sherman County, Oregon, the seventh of nine children born to Samuel and Zylphia (Hartshorn) Brazeal. The family later moved to Philomath, Oregon where she graduated from Philomath High School in 1939.
She moved to Eugene and worked as a waitress at Newman's Grotto on Willamette Street. It was there she met her future husband, Ted Strupp, who was a Staff Sergeant in the Army Air Corps stationed at the Armory. They married April 30, 1943 and remained in Eugene.
During the 50s and 60s, she was a cook at Washington Elementary School for 12 years. In the 70s, she was manager of the snack bar at South Eugene High School for seven years.
After retiring, she and Ted enjoyed spending time at their property at Florence and traveling to visit family in Idaho, California and Germany. She also enjoyed gardening, going to the casino and word puzzles. She had excellent card sense and was always ready for a game of pinochle, Skip-Bo or cribbage and she was a skilled bridge player. She was a long time member of the T-Birds bowling team which was awarded high team series for 1990-91. Her greatest happiness was being with her family, especially cooking for them.
She is survived by her son Michael (Annemie) of Grainau, Germany; daughter Janice Strupp of Eugene; granddaughter Juli Meador (Chris) of Creswell; great granddaughters Drea and Cora, and many nieces and nephews who loved Auntie Marj. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2007 and by all of her siblings.
No service is planned. A gathering of family and friends will occur later. We will miss her radiant smile and joyous laugh.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019