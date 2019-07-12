|
|
Marjorie Jane Mikesell
1925 - 2019
Marjorie Jane Mikesell died in Eugene, OR on June 15, 2019, at age 93, after a full and active life. She was born in Florida, November 14, 1925. Her family soon moved to Chappaqua, NY, where they had cows, chickens and large gardens. Marjorie had eight siblings. Two died in infancy. Her beloved brother Richard, seven years older to the day, died in a sledding accident at thirteen, a loss she grieved the rest of her life. She studied at Wilmington College in Ohio, majoring in biology. Apparently she was an exceptional student; she was mentored by her professor, and graduated in 1947, on track to becoming a scientist. Instead she married John Risley, a WW II veteran and forest biologist, and raised two children, Daryl and Rachel. She divorced John after 20+ years of marriage, and in 1971 married Alfred Mikesell, an astronomer.
Her talents and interests were wide ranging. She was a skilled homemaker, cooking, gardening, sewing and entertaining. For seven years she led a 4-H club. She was deeply involved in music, playing violin and viola in orchestras and chamber groups. She was an artist, painting in oil. She read widely, and with her second husband traveled extensively, including several solar eclipse trips. Most important to her, she was a lifelong Quaker, active in the Meetings for Worship wherever she lived—Chappaqua, Albany, Washington DC, Tucson, Olympia and Eugene. When she was a child a Sunday school teacher told her, "God is Love," and she tried to live by that creed her whole life. She supported son Daryl Risley on his journey to become a Conscience Objector during the Vietnam War. She was an advocate for Civil Rights and Native Americans. Other unexpected activities: she learned to fly and was an NPR radio host for a while!
In addition to her two children, she is survived by eight stepchildren, 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren (including "steps"). Also surviving her are her siblings, Donald Dean and Virginia Clark. Al Mikesell died in 2008, after 38 "perfect" years of marriage. As her daughter Rachel wrote, she "was an amazing woman, a great wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to many!" Wow.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 14, 2019