Marjorie Johnson
1928 - 2020
Marjorie Johnson
1/17/1928 - 6/25/2020
Margie was born in Eugene, Oregon to Loran & Unas Raines. At the age of 5, during the depression, she, her sister Dee and parents moved to Wendling, OR. where her father found work at the Booth Kelly mill. Here is where her love of music began. She played the accordion while her sister played the piano for dances and family gatherings. Here is where life long friendships were made but most importantly this is where she met our dad Bob Johnson. They married in Wendling, 1946.
After her 3 children were born mom went to work as a cook for district 4j. She spent the next 30 years cooking at Madison Jr. High and then Sheldon HS.
In retirement she started the Wendling Preservation Association. This allowed her to stay connected to dear friends while preserving the history of Wendling after the mill burned down in 1946.
Mom and dad were married for 50 years until his passing in 1996. They leave behind 3 children. Steve Johnson (Sammie), Scott Johnson (Jan) and Debbie Tone (Randy). Also 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She will be interred at Rest Haven with dad.
The legacy our parents left us is a love of family and music to fill the soul!
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
