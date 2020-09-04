Marjorie Joyce Johnson
07/20/1950 - 08/27/2020
It is with great sorrow, and much love that we mourn the passing of Marjorie Johnson of Springfield Oregon on Thursday August 27th, at the age of 70. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 51 years Calvin Sr. Her children Calvin Jr, daughter in law Brenda, Tabitha, her son in law Carlos Sr. Along with her 5 grandchildren Nichole, her two children Evelyn, and Greyson. Carlos Jr, Steven, Eriq, Marina, and her three children Ariel, William Jr, and Willo. So Many Family, and friends will deeply miss her as well. Marjorie loved traveling, and Adventuring to new, and different places. She loved weekends at the Oregon Coast. She adored her time, and playing with her great grandchildren, and loved having company over for coffee and cookies. Marjorie was a bright, beautiful person, whose heart, arms, and door was open to everyone she knew. The funeral, and services are currently pending.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy