1/1
Marjorie Joyce Johnson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Joyce Johnson
07/20/1950 - 08/27/2020
It is with great sorrow, and much love that we mourn the passing of Marjorie Johnson of Springfield Oregon on Thursday August 27th, at the age of 70. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 51 years Calvin Sr. Her children Calvin Jr, daughter in law Brenda, Tabitha, her son in law Carlos Sr. Along with her 5 grandchildren Nichole, her two children Evelyn, and Greyson. Carlos Jr, Steven, Eriq, Marina, and her three children Ariel, William Jr, and Willo. So Many Family, and friends will deeply miss her as well. Marjorie loved traveling, and Adventuring to new, and different places. She loved weekends at the Oregon Coast. She adored her time, and playing with her great grandchildren, and loved having company over for coffee and cookies. Marjorie was a bright, beautiful person, whose heart, arms, and door was open to everyone she knew. The funeral, and services are currently pending.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 4 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved