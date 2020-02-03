|
Marjorie "Faye" Phillips
03/01/1938 - 01/15/2020
Faye (Wine) Phillips was born on March 1, 1938, in Oneonta, Alabama. As a young girl, her dream was to become a nurse. After high school, she attended Holy Name of Jesus Training School for Nurses in Gadsden. She was married for a few short years and had three daughters who were the guiding purpose in her life. In 1970, she married John Guinn. He passed away in 1982.
She had a rewarding career as a registered nurse. She worked in hospitals, hospice care, and as director of nurses for several nursing homes. She loved being a nurse. It was the perfect calling for her as she always wanted to help others.
In December 2007, after almost 70 years in Alabama, Faye moved to Eugene to be near her daughter Sandi. She loved living in beautiful Oregon and often thanked her daughter for bringing her here. Faye's health and mobility gradually declined, and dementia took hold. Throughout her life, Faye had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus, and her faith gave her great comfort to the end.
Faye passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020, with family by her side. She is survived by her daughters Sandi Ash (Vern) of Eugene, Pam Lawson (Charlie) of Alabama, and Elise Cowan (Ken) of Arkansas. She is also survived by her much-loved brother Bobby Wine (Fay), 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Faye leaves behind her beloved dog Charlie who doesn't understand why he doesn't get to visit her anymore.
Faye enjoyed the friendships she made here, and the family is especially grateful to friends who visited faithfully, as well as the folks at Trinity Baptist Church in Springfield. We are also grateful to the kind and hard-working staff at Avamere Riverpark, and Signature Hospice who made her final days comfortable.
No service is planned. In remembrance of Faye, send a card with a note of encouragement to someone. She would have loved that.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020