Marjorie R. (Marj) Walker, age 95, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away on May 2nd, at Riverbend Hospital. She passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus who had called her home.
1923 - 2019
Marj was born at home in the Fall of 1923, to Orrin and Mary Zea of Ames, Iowa. She had one sister, Elsie (Zea) Hertel. Early on their family lived on a farm where her Dad was hired to run it. Later they returned to Ames. After high school she was a telephone operator.
In 1943 Marjorie moved to Ottawa, Kansas to attend Ottawa University. While there she met and married Bud Walker. They were married one month shy of 75 years. Bud worked for the Missouri Pacific RR. Their first home was in Hoisington, KS, a small town. Marjorie returned home to Ames for the birth of their first child, Martha, a year later. Clayton was born a couple of years later. The third child, Theodore (Ted) made the family complete.
Marjorie kept busy as a wife and homemaker. She had time for church activities which she loved as well as friends.
They moved into Farmington Square assisted living facility, when it wasn't safe to use stairs.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Walker. Also preceding her was her sister, Elsie Hertel; brother-in-law, Henry Cooney; daughter-in-law, Karen Walker and a granddaughter, Christie Blankenship.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Martha (Lynn) Haldeman, Gresham, OR; son, Clayton (Debby) Walker, Eugene, OR; son, Ted (Carol) Walker, Stockton, CA. She is survived by 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ruth Cooney, KS, and brother-in-law, Gene Hertel, IA.
The Memorial service for Marjorie will be on Monday June 24th at 3 PM, First Baptist Church in Eugene, OR. 3550 Fox Meadow Road 97408 (541-345-0341)
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019