Mark Ford Anderson
May 26, 1963 - December 23, 2019
Mark Ford Anderson, 56, took his final breath on December 23, 2019 after living the best possible life with colon cancer for over 10 years. His wife, Nancy Bell, was by his side, along with close family members and his three standard poodles. To know Mark was to be taken out of your comfort zone on a regular basis. Mark was smart as hell, inappropriate, irreverent, profane, and above all funny.
Born on May 26th, 1963 to Richard and Joyce Anderson, Mark grew up in Eugene, Oregon. He attended South Eugene High School, received his undergraduate degree in Art from the University of Oregon, and his MFA in Ceramics from Utah State University.
Art was a constant in Mark's life. In addition to painting, drawing, and ceramics, he loved listening to and playing music. He always had a guitar nearby, and constructed both conventional and cigar box guitars. More recently he started teaching himself percussion and made a number of instruments including a simple cajon and a suitcase drum, eventually tried the neighbors' patience by graduating to a full drum set.
Mark's ADHD was an ongoing challenge throughout his life, but it also meant that he was continually developing new interests and sharing them – determinedly – with those around him. His intellectual curiosity led him to read widely in physics. He became an avid astronomer and many benefitted from this, as he was always eager to set up the telescope and find planets, galaxies, nebulae, and globular clusters for us.
We would like to thank all the friends, neighbors, and family who have provided support. Know that those of you who have loved Mark are the best people there are – patient, flexible, forgiving, fellow eccentrics, most likely with a sardonic sense of humor.
Mark donated his body to the WSU Willed Body program. No memorial will be held at this time, but if you would like to honor Mark's memory, please make a donation in his name to the Palouse Land Trust: https://www.palouselandtrust.org/ PO Box 8506; 121 S. Jackson, lower; Moscow, Idaho 83843.
