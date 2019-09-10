|
Mark Gordon Minnis
December 31, 1948 - August 10, 2019
Long-time Oregon resident and former Rogue River lodge owner Mark Gordon Minnis died August 10, 2019 of myeloid leukemia. Mark, who was 70, passed away at home in Selma in southern Oregon surrounded by his loving partner and their family and friends.
Mark was born on December 31, 1948 in San Francisco to California natives Nancy Fay Minnis and William Minnis, which gave him the chance every New Year's Eve to proclaim that the whole world celebrated his birthday. He was raised in Sacramento, where his father managed River Lines, a tug and barge company started by Mark's maternal grandfather. He spent the hot, dry Sacramento summers perfecting the game of golf, a sport he excelled at and enjoyed all of his life. He attended the University of California at Berkeley and joined the Zeta Psi fraternity, where he made several life-long friends.
He moved to Eugene and earned his bachelor's degree at University of Oregon in 1972, followed by a master's degree in labor relations at UO in 1974. After earning his master's, he moved to Seattle and worked as a labor negotiator and spokesman for the Crowley Maritime Corporation, which had purchased River Lines. During the five years he worked for Crowley, he traveled extensively up and down the West Coast, including long stretches in Alaska.
After leaving Crowley, Mark's life changed forever following a white water raft trip on the Salmon River. He moved to a cabin on the Rogue River in southern Oregon, bought a wooden drift boat and learned to row from Paul Hoobyar (now of Eugene), who would become his close friend. In 1979, he and friend Bill Woods purchased Half Moon Bar Lodge, an 83-acre inholding in the Rogue Siskiyou National Forest on the Wild and Scenic section of the Rogue River. They continued to run the facility as a fishing lodge while expanding its clientele to include rafters, hikers and those simply seeking a wilderness getaway.
During the off-season and later full-time after he sold the lodge, Mark worked in real estate in Eugene and Portland, serving as the broker at Help-U-Buy Real Estate and then Insight Real Estate. He continued his real estate practice with a focus on representing buyers after returning to the Rogue Valley in 2010.
For the past 10 years Mark lived in Selma with his partner Kathy Krause. They traveled several times to India, Nepal and Bhutan, where they enhanced their growing interest in Eastern spirituality. They also traveled to Normandy, where Mark realized a lifelong dream of honoring his war hero father, who participated in the invasion of Normandy.
An avid duck and upland bird hunter, Mark belonged to several duck clubs in Oregon and California over the course of his life. He was a member of the Multnomah Athletic Club and former member of the Olympic and Bohemian Clubs in San Francisco. He was also a life-long caregiver for his brother William, who suffers from mental illness.
He is survived by his partner, Kathy Krauss; her seven children and 14 grandchildren; sister Milo Minnis and brother William; nieces Nicolette Allen and Margaret Moodian; cousins Jim Rydell, Sam Gutman and Alex Gutman; and former wives Sally Gregg and Mary Beth Allen. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Edwin E. Allen.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, in Selma. For details contact [email protected] Memorial contributions can be made to the Mark G. Minnis Fund at Rogue Community College in Grants Pass (www.rccfoundation.org/) or NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
