Mark Gregory Lowdell
04/12/1953 - 12/07/2019
Mark Lowdell was born to Rita Dodge on April 12th, 1953 in Eugene, Oregon and passed at home on Dec. 7th surrounded by his loving wife, sons and life long friends after a 7-month long battle with esophageal cancer.
His mother married Donald Lowdell in 1955 who adopted and raised Mark and his sister Margie as his own.
Mark enlisted in the Navy at the young age of 17 and served aboard ship in the Vietnam conflict in 1970/71.
Upon returning home, Mark often visited friends at South Eugene High School and caught the eye of young Carol who was drawn to this "James Dean type" guy in his '63 red Chevy Impala convertible. They were a couple on and off for 4 years before deciding they were "meant to be" and were married for 38 years, together for 43. They were blessed with sons Andrew and Lucas.
Mark worked as a respected diesel mechanic for Sani-Pac for 42 years.
He always had a passion for classic cars, owning several through the years and was most proud of acquiring his '77 Corvette. He loved camping and fishing in the Cascades high lakes, with Gold Lake being his favorite. He cheered on the Ducks every football season. He loved his role as "G-pa" to his 2 grand kids.
Mark was always ready to help a friend in need. He loved his family and worked hard to always provide for them. He is survived by wife Carol, sons Andy and Luke (Ashley), granddaughter Samantha, grandson Jamison, Dad Don, sisters Margie and Virginia, nieces and nephews, and close friends. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to WVCI, OCF, or Positive Community Kitchen.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019