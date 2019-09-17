|
Mark Kunkle
04/13/1982 - 08/06/2019
Mark Leroy Kunkle, 37, passed away on August 6th, 2019 in Springfield OR. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, September 21st at Harvest Church International at 1pm. 4646 Fox Hollow Rd Eugene, OR 97405
Mark was born on April 13th, 1982 in Springfield, OR to parents Carrie Rich and Mark Kunkle Sr. He married and had 3 children with Shannon Kunkle. Mark moved to Nevada in 2017 and started work as a Welder's Assistant. He enjoyed life in Nevada with his cousin Jared, "Bud," and referred to himself as the "rattlesnake hunter." He loved his children and family dearly.
Mark was proceeded in death by his grandparents, David and Sherrill Harris. He was survived by: his mother, Carrie, his children, Shailee, Mariah, and Aaliyah. His grandchild, Kylie. His Spouse, Shannon. His brother and sister David and Sara, and many other family members who he loved.
