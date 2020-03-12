|
Mark R. Chapman
February 27, 1967 - March 6, 2020
Graveside services will be held Tuesday March 24th at Rest-Haven 3900 S. Willamette St,, Eugene. Your presence is all that is needed.
Mark passed in his mother's loving arms at her home at 1:40 p.m. Mark predeceased his parents Ginnie (Navarre) Davis and Bob (Jeannie) Chapman, and a large, supportive extended family.
He succumbed to 43 years of diabetes and is now in the peaceful arms of the Lord. If not for this illness he would have probably been in the medical field, however, he was told at the age of 10 by his doctor, and after he had already diagnosed his own illness, that he would not live past 21. His outlook on life changed.
Mark was exceptionally intelligent and well-read. He was very sensitive and had empathy for all of those in need, and he loved all animals.
You will be missed my son, by all that so love you.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020