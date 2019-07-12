|
|
Mark Reynard Stewart
1955 - 2019
Mark passed away on June 28, 2019 in Eugene, OR at the age of 63. He was born July 29, 1955 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to parents John and Rita (Greenberg) Stewart.
He earned a BA in Business Economics from UC Santa Barbara in 1981. He worked in Business Management.
He married Laura Marie Wells on July 6, 1991 in Eugene, Oregon.
Mark is survived by his mother Rita, his brother Brad, his wife Laurie, his daughter Jennifer, and his son Christopher. He was preceded in death by his father John (Larry) Stewart.
A private family gathering will be planned at a future date.
Arrangements made by Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 14, 2019