Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Hills Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematorium
4810 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97405
(541) 342-6853
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Reynard Stewart


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Reynard Stewart Obituary
Mark Reynard Stewart
1955 - 2019
Mark passed away on June 28, 2019 in Eugene, OR at the age of 63. He was born July 29, 1955 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to parents John and Rita (Greenberg) Stewart.
He earned a BA in Business Economics from UC Santa Barbara in 1981. He worked in Business Management.
He married Laura Marie Wells on July 6, 1991 in Eugene, Oregon.
Mark is survived by his mother Rita, his brother Brad, his wife Laurie, his daughter Jennifer, and his son Christopher. He was preceded in death by his father John (Larry) Stewart.
A private family gathering will be planned at a future date.
Arrangements made by Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now