Mark Steven Finch
"Life isn't fair, it's just fairer than death, that's all."
-William Goldman,
The Princess Bride.
Mark died peacefully on March 1st at his home in Lowell, Oregon surrounded by his wife, children, and pets. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2015, but had the good fortune to survive and maintain good health for over four years. He will be greatly missed by friends and family and be remembered for many things: his lifelong curiosity for the natural world, his craftsmanship, his work ethic, and especially his wry sense of humor. Mark was born in the Territory of Guam to Howard and Dorothy Finch. Howard's military career kept the family moving; Mark's childhood included stints in Japan, Maine, and California, and also visits to extended family in Arkansas. A lifelong passion for fishing began at an early age. Mark remembers landing his first salmon in elementary school. When his father moved to the McKenzie River area of Oregon in the mid-1960s, Mark followed and graduated from Pleasant Hill H.S. in 1968. After high school, Mark enrolled at the University of Oregon and worked summers in the logging industry as a choker setter. Mark was married to his first wife Melissa Finch (Boles) in 1973. He completed a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology at the University of Oregon in 1975. Mark began work in carpentry and construction around this time. Mark's methodical nature and skill with his hands made him a natural carpenter, and though his career would change, there was seldom a time in Mark's life when he wasn't planning or completing a construction project. In 1985, Mark returned to the University of Oregon to earn a Master of Science and a teaching license. He went on to teach science at James Monroe Middle School in Eugene from 1987-1998. He was married to fellow educator Kim Spellman Finch in 1997, with whom he shared a love of the natural world. They shared many adventures, including a multi-month U.S. motorcycle tour. Over many summers of travel, they visited every National Park in the Western U.S. They also traveled to Monette, Arkansas after inheriting farm acreage in the area from Mark's aunt Helen Hout. Mark moved to a science teaching position at Sheldon H.S. from 1998-2002. Mark then went on to complete his Administrative Credential through the U of O and worked as a school principal in both the Linn-Benton-Lincoln ESD and the Lebanon School District (At Lebanon H.S. and Pioneer Elementary). After retiring in 2010, Mark kept busy travelling and fly fishing throughout the northwest, and making jewelry for family and friends. In 2017 Mark and Kim purchased a 5-acre farm in Lowell, where Mark stayed active with projects up until the final day of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary Ellen. He is survived by his wife, his two sisters Penny Larson of Ventura, California and Kathy Dietz of Buena Park, California, his two children, Hilary Finch Hutler and Gabriel Beymer Finch, both of Portland, Oregon, and his granddaughter, Opal Beymer Finch. Inquiries/messages may be addressed to [email protected] In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Western Rivers Conservancy in honor of Mark (www.westernrivers.org).
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 7, 2019