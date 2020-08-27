Marlene Duvall
March 16, 1937 - August 19, 2020
Marlene was born to Ken and Doris Aas in Greenbush, MN. The family moved west in the 1940's and eventually settled in Eugene. Marlene graduated from Eugene High School in 1955. She started working full-time while in high school and continued up until her retirement. Marlene married her first husband at 19 and had two sons, Jamey and Greg Petersen. Later, as a single mother to her boys, she always made sure that they had what they wanted and needed.
While being a Mom to her sons was her primary focus she also worked outside the home. Marlene landed a job as the office manager with Meadow Gold Creamery. This position prepared her for a long and successful career with the Lane Memorial Blood Bank.
In 1985 Marlene married Elva Duvall. The two of them designed and built their dream home (with their own hands!) in SW Eugene where they enjoyed life with wonderful neighbors and their Boston Terrier, Callie. This is where she lived until her passing.
Marlene was predeceased by her parents Ken and Doris and brother Richard Aas. She is survived by her husband Elva and their blended family including her sons Jamey (Paula) Petersen and Greg Petersen, Kathy (Greg) Kemper, Mark (Laura) Duvall, Beverly (Dave) Bray, her sister Daphne (DeWayne) Wafford and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and the many friends she made over the years at work, volunteering and at her church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Eugene Mission,1542 W 1st Ave. Eugene, OR 97402.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy