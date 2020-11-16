Marlene Joyce McDowell
2/7/1940 - 11/11/2020
Marlene was born in Portland, Oregon to Arthur and Erminia Trinckes. In her early years, Marlene lived and went to school in Dallas, Oregon. She peacefully passed away at home from natural causes, surrounded by the love of her family and favorite music.
Marlene is survived by her husband Arnie McDowell, her son Darin and daughter Tamara Swift, her son-in-law Shaun, her grandchildren Mellissa Krause (Rick) and Ryan Swift (Stevi), and her great granddaughters Madelynn and Karsyn Krause. The family wishes to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Hospice of Sacred Heart for their support and guidance.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Marlene's life-long dedication to her family, please donate to: Alzheimer's research and Hospice of Sacred Heart. Due to the pandemic, no celebration of life ceremony is planned.
Arrangements entrusted to Resthaven Memorial Park.
