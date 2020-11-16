1/1
Marlene Joyce McDowell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Joyce McDowell
2/7/1940 - 11/11/2020
Marlene was born in Portland, Oregon to Arthur and Erminia Trinckes. In her early years, Marlene lived and went to school in Dallas, Oregon. She peacefully passed away at home from natural causes, surrounded by the love of her family and favorite music.
Marlene is survived by her husband Arnie McDowell, her son Darin and daughter Tamara Swift, her son-in-law Shaun, her grandchildren Mellissa Krause (Rick) and Ryan Swift (Stevi), and her great granddaughters Madelynn and Karsyn Krause. The family wishes to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Hospice of Sacred Heart for their support and guidance.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Marlene's life-long dedication to her family, please donate to: Alzheimer's research and Hospice of Sacred Heart. Due to the pandemic, no celebration of life ceremony is planned.
Arrangements entrusted to Resthaven Memorial Park.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved