On April 11, 2019 Marlin W. Jenkins, better known as Sonny Jenkins, died at the age of 87. Sonny was born to Edgar and Myrtle Jenkins in Tokio, Texas in 1932. He and his seven siblings moved to Springfield in 1936. He served in the Army and after his honorable discharge he started to work at Weyerhaeuser in Springfield until he purchased the Mohawk Tavern. In 1968 he opened Sonny's Tavern in Springfield and worked there until his retirement in 2005. Sonny married twice in his life, first to Louise Lawson and then to Rosetta Hickam. When he was not busy working he loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his friends on the golf course. He was a loyal friend and brother and loved his children and his grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Mina Earl of McMinnville, Or; son James Jenkins of Redding, Ca; daughter Debra Davis and husband Richard of Bend, Or; daughter Marcia Hoeper and husband Byron of Springfield, Or; son Michael Jenkins and wife Toby of West Linn, Or; 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of Sonny's life will be held at the tavern that still bears his name on May 18th, 2019. Open house starts at 11am 533 Q Street Springfield, Or.
Marlin W. Jenkins
1932 - 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 10, 2019